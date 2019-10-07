Mental Health Week: Beloit Police post about successful crisis intervention

The Beloit Police Department is raising awareness around mental health after a recent call where their efforts saved a man's life.

"It is a big part of what we are doing now. We are trying to screen them out here instead of involuntary placements," Sergeant Ryan Flanagan said.

On Sunday, a person driving on the Walter R Knight bridge saw a man looking over the edge. The driver called 9-1-1 to have officers check on the man. Once officers arrived, the man told them he had Schizophrenia and had been off his medicine for a while. Officers were able to talk the man down, and got him to a local hospital. Later, he went home with his family.

The Beloit Police Department shared this incident on their Facebook page in hopes of inspiring people to look out for people like the one driver did on Sunday.

"Don't just ignore stuff when you see someone that looks like they are in crisis," Flanagan said.

If this is a crisis, call 911 immediately. A national helpline number for mental health is 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or a suicide prevention helpline is (800) 273-TALK or (800) SUICIDE.