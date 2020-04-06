Mental health online resources during pandemic

This COVID-19 pandemic is something none of us have experienced so naturally people may feel more anxious, overwhelmed or even scared. While staying inside is protecting your physical health it is important you take care of your mental health too.

Lesley Chapin, a clinical psychologist with the Pauquette Center in Portage, said that it is important to keep structure in your day at home. Go to bed at the same time, get up at the same time, get dressed and try to keep things as normal as possible.

Chapin said some signs that you might be having some emotional stress include, "If your thoughts are getting really stuck on one thing that's a good sign of some emotional disregulation is kind of happening for people. A lot of times when people are anxious they can really only focus on these what if's and thoughts so that's a good thing to watch and pay attention to."

When you are feeling this type of anxiety Chapin said it might be a good idea to take a break from social media, go for a walk to clear your head or talk with someone.

To calm yourself down Chapin said you can do breathing exercises. "So to sort of take a normal breath in and then phase out your exhale so it's longer and slower than your inhale was and you get more bang for your buck if you remind yourself and tell yourself to relax or be calm and repeat that for 10 to 15 deep breaths," Chapin said.

Another tip Chapin gave is how to talk to your kids about what is going on. "I like the way Wisconsin has put this in place where it is the 'Safer at Home' order and that's what we want to convey to our kids. that our home should be a safe place. So we're staying here right now, and we're making sure that we're washing our hands more and we're making sure that our place is clean because that's what's going to keep it safe for us," Chapin said.

There are telehealth resources from the Pauquette Center for people. There are more than 40 clinical psychologists available to help people virtually or over the phone. If you're interested in their services click here.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) also has virtual resources available for more information click here.