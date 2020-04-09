Mercyhealth hospitals accepting homemade mask donations

Mercyhealth hospitals are accepting donations of homemade masks and other medical supplies in Wisconsin and Illinois.

Health officials said the collection sites have been set up at the visitor representative welcome centers at each of the hospital main lobbies, and donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mercyhealth Collection Sites:



Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville



Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center - Harvard



Javon Bea Hospital - Riverside, Rockford



Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Rockford



Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center - Walworth

CLICK HERE to visit Mercyhealth's coronavirus webpage, and to access the CDC's homemade mask pattern.

Visitors can also donate directly to the hospitals by clicking on "donate now" in the link above.

"Your generosity will help our physicians, nurses and other care team members stay safe while saving lives," a hospital press release said. "We cannot do this without the support of our community, and we feel blessed that so many are helping us take on the challenges we expect to come."

Mercyhealth is also accepting N95 masks, regular surgical and procedural masks, thermometers (infrared and forehead models with disposable covers), footwear covers, surgical or exam gloves, disposable isolation gowns, face shields, goggles or eye protection, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and nasopharyngeal swaps. All items need to be unopened and in original packaging.