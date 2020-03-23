Mercyhealth issues temporary furloughs for employees

Health care company Mercyhealth, which serves communities in southern Wisconsin, has put a temporary furlough program in place for employees and partners who are not providing direct patient care due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program includes those that provide services that can be delayed, according to a release on Monday.

"We do not expect this furlough to last more than a few weeks," according to Mercyhealth.

Mercyhealth Human Resources will be available to assist with questions about these temporary furloughs to help employees, according to the release.

"We must abide by orders from the State of Illinois, and likely soon Wisconsin, to 'shelter in place' and maintain social distancing until further notice. In order to make sure we are positioned to meet our patients’ expected needs for critical care services and survive the economic challenges presented by this COVID-19 situation, Mercyhealth had to make difficult decisions," according to the release.