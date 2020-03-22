Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for virus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Merkel's spokesman said the German chancellor was informed about the doctor's test shortly after holding a news conference Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Her spokesman said Merkel had received a precautionary vaccine Friday against pneumococcal infection. He said in a statement that Merkel would undergo "regular tests" in the coming days and continue with her work from home for the time being.