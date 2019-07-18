Merrimac Ferry re-opens after closing for severe weather

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 5:42 AM, Jul 18, 2019

SAUK CO., Wis. (WMTV) The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the Merrimac Ferry was closed for about an hour Thursday morning because of severe weather.

It closed around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning and re-opened once conditions were deemed safe.

 