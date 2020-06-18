Merrimac Ferry reopens for rest of 2020 season

The Merrimac Ferry is reopening for the rest of the 2020 season starting June 19, the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation announced Thursday.

The free ferry crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties, and operates from April to November. However, this Spring authorities shut the ferry down to abide by the stay-at-home order.

There are some restrictions in place, according to WisDOT:

Ferry passengers must remain in vehicles.

Motorcyclists must stay in their respective boarding lane and stay single file during the crossing.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are allowed on the ferry.

Anyone boarding the ferry on fo​ot is asked to maintain a distance for at least six feet from other ferry users throughout the trip.

Use of face coverings is advised, and appreciated. ​

Any sanitization of the railings as passengers continue to load and unload will be up to individual riders, and we encourage passengers to bring hand sanitizer.​​​​​​

Ferry wayside facilities remain closed.​

Head to WisDOT's website for more information.