Merrimac Ferry reopens with limited hours, essential travel only

The ferry that crosses the Wisconsin River between Merrimac and Okee is operating again with reduced hours and for essential travel only.

The Merrimac Ferry reopened for the season on Monday.

It is open for essential travel only on WIS 113. People are to remain in their vehicles for the crossing. Pedestrians and bicyclists are prohibited. Only one motorcycle is allowed per lane.

The hours are reduced from 5 a.m. to Noon and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The wayside facilities are closed.

The Merrimac Ferry operates from April to November.