Messy Monday: Expect a round of rain and/or accumulating snow

By  | 
Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) With a cold rain, rain/snow mix and round of accumulating snow in the forecast - Monday is looking like a mess! Expect the worst of it to impact the evening commute too.

TIMING & PRECIPITATION TYPE

Light snow will be possible late Sunday night into Monday morning. This will likely not cause any major or widespread travel impacts for the morning commute.

The light snow Monday morning will transition into mostly rain for the southeastern corner of the area and a rain/snow mix for Madison and the I-94 corridor Monday afternoon. Places north and northwest of Madison will likely see mostly snow throughout the day on Monday.

The widespread rain/snow mix will likely move out of the area late Monday evening into Monday night. Light snow/freezing drizzle could linger into Monday night.

SNOWFALL TOTALS & WINTER WEATHER ALERTS

Places north and northwest of Madison will likely see the most snow. This is where 2-5" of snow could accumulate.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Adams, Crawford, Juneau, Richland and Vernon Co., WI. Snowfall accumulations within the advisory will be between 2-5". Snowy/slick roads will likely impact the evening commute.

Track the storm as it moves through southern Wisconsin with the NBC15 Weather Authority app. Get alerts specific to where you are and follow the system on the interactive radar. Click the link to download it today. iOS | Android

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Columbia, Green Lake, Marquette and Sauk Co., WI. Snowfall accumulations within the advisory will be between 2-5". Snowy/slick roads will likely impact the evening commute.

Madison will likely see between 1-3" of snow.

The snowfall potential will likely remain limited for the southeastern corner the state. This is the area that will likely see mostly rain.

MONDAY EVENING COMMUTE

Rain, snow and wet/snowy roads will likely impact the evening commute. With temperatures warming above freezing, the roads in Madison and Dane Co. will likely be more wet than snowy.

Places that see more snow than rain will likely have to deal with snowy/slick roads Monday afternoon and evening. The most difficult travel conditions will likely develop within the Winter Weather Advisory area.

ARCTIC BLAST MIDWEEK

An Arctic blast will arrive by midweek. Single-digit temperature readings are expected Tuesday night. Wednesday will be a very cold day. Highs will likely only be in the teens.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be the coldest period this work week. Subzero temperatures are expected during this time. Wind chills will likely range from -15 to -5 Thursday morning.

 