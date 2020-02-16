Messy Monday: Expect a round of rain and/or accumulating snow

With a cold rain, rain/snow mix and round of accumulating snow in the forecast - Monday is looking like a mess! Expect the worst of it to impact the evening commute too.

Monday's Weather Impact Scale - Medium



Light snow will transition into mostly all rain for places close to the WI-IL border and a rain/snow mix for Madison. Places north and northwest of Madison will continue to see mostly all snow. The evening commute will wet/snowy. pic.twitter.com/qULHa6hois — James Parish (@James_NBC15) February 16, 2020

TIMING & PRECIPITATION TYPE

Light snow will be possible late Sunday night into Monday morning. This will likely not cause any major or widespread travel impacts for the morning commute.

The light snow Monday morning will transition into mostly rain for the southeastern corner of the area and a rain/snow mix for Madison and the I-94 corridor Monday afternoon. Places north and northwest of Madison will likely see mostly snow throughout the day on Monday.

💧❄️ MESSY MONDAY ❄️💧 - A cold rain and accumulating snow will likely impact your Monday evening commute. Here's how it could play out!



-Light snow transitions to mostly likely all rain SE WI

-Light snow transitions to rain/snow Mix Madison

-Accumulating snow N & NW of Madison pic.twitter.com/6KUEbSmGXg — James Parish (@James_NBC15) February 16, 2020

The widespread rain/snow mix will likely move out of the area late Monday evening into Monday night. Light snow/freezing drizzle could linger into Monday night.

SNOWFALL TOTALS & WINTER WEATHER ALERTS

Places north and northwest of Madison will likely see the most snow. This is where 2-5" of snow could accumulate.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Adams, Crawford, Juneau, Richland and Vernon Co., WI. Snowfall accumulations within the advisory will be between 2-5". Snowy/slick roads will likely impact the evening commute.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Columbia, Green Lake, Marquette and Sauk Co., WI. Snowfall accumulations within the advisory will be between 2-5". Snowy/slick roads will likely impact the evening commute.

The heaviest snow on Monday will likely stay north and northwest of Madison. This is where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect on Monday. Widespread snowfall totals across the advisory will be between 2-5".



I'm going with 1-3" for Madison. pic.twitter.com/4h1xBCtFrK — James Parish (@James_NBC15) February 16, 2020

Madison will likely see between 1-3" of snow.

The snowfall potential will likely remain limited for the southeastern corner the state. This is the area that will likely see mostly rain.

MONDAY EVENING COMMUTE

Rain, snow and wet/snowy roads will likely impact the evening commute. With temperatures warming above freezing, the roads in Madison and Dane Co. will likely be more wet than snowy.

Places that see more snow than rain will likely have to deal with snowy/slick roads Monday afternoon and evening. The most difficult travel conditions will likely develop within the Winter Weather Advisory area.

ARCTIC BLAST MIDWEEK

An Arctic blast will arrive by midweek. Single-digit temperature readings are expected Tuesday night. Wednesday will be a very cold day. Highs will likely only be in the teens.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be the coldest period this work week. Subzero temperatures are expected during this time. Wind chills will likely range from -15 to -5 Thursday morning.