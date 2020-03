Metcalfe’s Market is changing its store hours to keep up with stocking and sanitation capabilities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Effective on Monday, Metcalfe's Market hours are the following:





Wauwatosa: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



West Towne: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Hilldale: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new hours will also reduce the risk to health and safety of the community and staff.

The stores are also temporarily stopping the use of reusable bags for the same reason.