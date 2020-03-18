Metcalfe's Market reserving 1 hour for at-risk people, first responders to shop

Metcalfe's Market is now reserving one hour of the day for at-risk people and first responders to shop for groceries.

Tim Metcalfe, President of Metcalfe's Market, tells NBC15 that he is asking the community to allow the 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. hour every day of the week to be reserved for people with health issues, are elderly as well as health professionals busy fighting the coronavirus in our area.

This applies to Metcalfe's locations at Hilldale Mall and West Towne Mall.

Other community members are not barred from shopping during that time.