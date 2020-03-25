Metcalfe's employees help local family

Staff at Metcalfe's Hilldale did not hesitate to lend a hand when a local family needed their help.

"I would do that again in a heartbeat," said Metcalfe's cashier Carl Anderson, adding, "A little bit of help goes a long way, no matter who it's from."

On Tuesday, staff from Boys and Girls Club of Dane County went grocery shopping at Metcalfe's for a few local families, using money from an emergency fund created in response to the coronavirus.

"I'm shopping for a single mom, she has four children," remembered Leslie Petty, board chair for the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

Petty explained she had 300 dollars from the fund to spend on groceries for that family. At checkout, she realized she was over the limit, but she was not worried.

"What I'll do is I'll pay for the rest," Petty said.

Before she could do that, cashier Carl Anderson stepped in.

"Would you mind if I donated $25 or $30 to the cause because I know how important it is?" Anderson remembered asking.

Retail clerk Paul Schmidt chipped in another $25, and a third employee jumped in to pay off the rest of the bill.

"I was overwhelmed with joy," Petty remembered. "They helped to feed a family that they knew nothing about."

Anderson said he just felt lucky he could help out, and knowing that family will have the food they need is the best reward.

"They just were almost in tears as much as I was, so it was a blessing to do this," Anderson explained.

President and co-owner Tim Metcalfe said this proved that staff and Metcalfe's customers are family.

"To see a ray of sunshine come through, I just think it's, I'm so proud of them," Metcalfe said.

So far, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County has helped 25 people with groceries, but Petty said these employee's kindness made this trip extra special.