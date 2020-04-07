Metcalfe's limiting store capacity

Grocer Metcalfe's Market will limit their store capacity to 30 percent, starting Thursday at all store locations.

The social distancing effort in the face of COVID-19 means only 150 shoppers will be allowed in each store at a time, according to a statement from Metcalfe's.

Metcalfe’s employees have began wearing disposable as well as

reusable, washable cloth masks.

“I received a message about the opportunity to get

these masks for our team and knew it was something that we had to do,” Tim Metcalfe, President of Metcalfe's said. “Mask use is not required, but I felt it was important to make masks available as an option for everyone on our team.”

In addition, Metcalfe’s has implemented one-way aisles.. Floor decals were added throughout the stores last week, reminding shoppers to keep six feet between themselves and others.

Metcalfe’s has also requested “one shopper, one cart” to make social distancing easier for both shoppers and staff.

“Whenever possible, just one member of the household should do the shopping,” Metcalfe said.

Contactless pickup and delivery are also available here.