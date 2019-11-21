Meteor outburst possible Thursday night

The alpha Monocerotid meteor shower occurs every year in November and usually lasts from November 15-25. In most years, there can be up to 5 to 10 meteors seen per hour during its peak, which is November 21 & 22.

Something different for this year is, the fact that the meteor shower will pass through a stream of debris from an unknown comet that streaked through space earlier this week. The last time a situation like this occurred, was 1995, in which, there was a substantial increase in the amount of meteors visible during the peak.

For southern Wisconsin, the best viewing will be from approximately 10:50 p.m. Thursday Night and last for approximately 15-35 minutes. While the moon phase (waning crescent ~30% illuminated) shouldn't hamper viewing too much during this time, the cloud cover and areas of fog across The Badger State, may hamper the viewing.

Best viewing for this potential meteor outburst (also sometimes called a Unicorn Meteor Shower) will be outside of city limits and away from lights, in addition to looking toward the east southeastern sky and just to the southwest of the Orion's Belt.

Long exposure camera shots can capture the event. You can upload those shots through our NBC15 Weather Authority App. It is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.