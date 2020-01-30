Methods to keep better track of your finances in 2020

There are many methods you can take towards saving and paying off your debt, according to financial specialists at Summit Credit Union in Madison.

NBC 15 News sits down with a financial education specialist from Summit Credit Union in Madison to find the best methods for paying off debt and contributing towards your savings as we start 2020.

“One of the first things you want to do is look at the ways you’re spending your money,” Financial Education Specialist Amy Crowe said.

Crowe said taking time to organize your money is the key to taking control of any financial situation.

“Look at all of your bills and starting putting that together and see where you can maybe make some adjustments or changes,” Crowe said.

Focusing on smaller debt first is a good place to start.

“Maybe add a little bit more to that and be able to pay that off, and then take that large chunk of money that they’ve been focusing on, that first small debt and move that to the second smallest debt, we call that the debt snowball method and it works very well,” Crowe said.

There are also resources to help people achieve those goals.

“You can access a lot of online tools,” Crowe said. “The best tools that I can recommend for someone to make a financial goal is a piece of paper and a pen. Writing it down very specifically, ‘I want to increase my savings by $500 in the next three months,’ that’s going to be really helpful.”