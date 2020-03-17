Metro Transit caps riders on buses, plans to reduce routes

Madison’s Metro Transit won’t stop running during the coronavirus outbreak, but the bus service is drastically cutting back on the number of passengers who will be allowed on any given line and will eventually draw back the number of routes it runs in a day.

Starting Wednesday, Metro Transit will cap the number of passengers allowed on the bus to 15 riders.

It is asking people to take the bus for essential trips, for example: if they are going to work, a medical appointment, or the grocery store. In all other cases, passengers should try to find alternate transportation.

Riders are also asked to get onto the bus through its rear doors. Once onboard, passengers are asked to stay at least six feet away from the driver and other passengers.

On Monday, Metro Transit will begin drawing back the number of routes in a day and will mainly being following its Saturday schedule. Additionally, it will offer regular commuter service to Verona/Epic (55 & 75), Fitchburg (44, 48, & 49) and Middleton. UW Campus routes will also use standard weekday service during the week.

The City says as the new service continues it may increase the number of buses on a route to help meet demand.

Paratransit service will not be changed. However, paratransit riders who are at a high risk of severe illness are asked to protect themselves and stay home if possible.

The changes are expected to last until the City returns to a more normal function.

Metro Transit also urges individuals who are at a high risk of contracting the coronavirus to avoid public transit. Those high risk individuals include: