Metro transit connects Madison to Sun Prairie

People in Sun Prairie can now get to Madison on the metro bus in 30 minutes with stops at the Captiol Square and throughout Sun Prairie.

Metro representatives said they received numerous calls from people asking if they metro bus goes to Sun Prairie from Madison. This is when the idea of Route 23 was set into motion.

In a survey done last year by the Survey Research Center found 47 percent of people in Sun Prairie occasionally take express bus routes.

City planners said that translates to more than 10 thousand people potentially taking the new bus route. The bus can hold 70 to 80 people and takes 30 minutes each way.

