Mexico seeks extradition of alleged shooter in El Paso Walmart massacre

Mexico's president said he wants the United States to extradite the shooter who allegedly killed 22 people at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart on Aug. 3 so he can be tried in Mexico.

Some of the victims killed and wounded during the mass shooting were Mexican nationals.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made the call for extradition Wednesday in a speech in the southern state of Oaxaca.

In the past, the two countries have had an arrangement in which a suspect convicted in one country can be immediately extradited for trial in the other before serving his sentence in either country.

Authorities say 21-year-old Patrick Crusius confessed to the Aug. 3 shooting and allegedly told investigators he targeted Mexicans during the attack. He's also suspected of posting a racist, anti-immigrant screed online before opening fire in the Texas border city.

Crusius is charged with capital murder.

Investigators say they have finished processing the scene at the store and will return control of the property to Walmart.

Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins says the store remains a "secure location with controlled access." She says a fence will remain around the store's perimeter and that Walmart is using contracted security guards to prevent trespassing.

The city opened a center to help people with everything from counseling and financial assistance to figuring out how to get vehicles back after the shooting. The city will host a memorial service Wednesday to honor the victims.