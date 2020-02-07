Michael Douglas coming to Madison to open Bloomberg 2020 field office

One of Hollywood's biggest names is coming to Madison this weekend for the grand opening of Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg campaign office the in the Wisconsin capital.

Academy Award-winner Michael Douglas, who recently endorsed the former New York mayor, will be on hand for event, the Bloomberg campaign announced Friday.

“We need a sane and steady leader in the White House who will restore the dignity of the Oval Office and fix our broken government. Mike Bloomberg will get it done,” Michael Douglas said about Bloomberg.

It will be the Bloomberg's second field office in the state after opening one in Milwaukee in January.

The event is slated for Saturday, February 8, at the new office at 8 S. Carroll Street. It will be followed by an event at a supporter's home in Oconomowoc, the campaign said in a news release.

The Wisconsin primary is slated for April 7.