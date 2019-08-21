Michael's Frozen Custard to close Monroe St. location after owner's spouse was denied U.S. visa

The owner of Michael's Frozen Custard in Madison is closing one of its locations in September after his spouse was denied a U.S. visa.

Michael Dix opened the first Michael's Frozen Custard location in 1986. He expanded his restaurant to two more locations in the past three decades.

Dix married his spouse, Sergio De La O Hernandez, in 2015 at their home just outside of Madison. Hernandez had previous experience working in the frozen custard business and began directing daily operations.

According to Jessica Slind, an immigration attorney with Lotfi Legal LLC. who is representing the couple, Hernandez traveled to Mexico in August 2018 for a visa interview. Slind said Hernandez was told he would neither be given a visa or be able to rejoin his spouse in Madison. Slind said Hernandez lived in Wisconsin for the last 30 years.

“It is with a heavy heart that I will be closing the Monroe Street location—the first Michael’s location—on September 9th to prevent additional losses to our business, " said Dix. "My separation from Sergio has been extremely painful for both of us and has been disastrous for my business.”

“We are all extremely disappointed with the government’s decision to deny Mr. Hernandez’s visa,” said Slind. “He has lived in the United States for over 30 years. He has spent that time working hard and contributing to this community, he has a spouse and a daughter here, and he has no criminal record; Mr. Hernandez’s case is more than deserving of an approval under our laws. The denial of his visa is causing this family an enormous amount of pain. And the effects will reverberate throughout the entire community. The closing of Michael’s directly translates into losses for the local economy and the people of Madison.”

Slind says she is continuing to fight for Hernandez and Dix. The two are currently in Mexico evaluating their options.

