Michael’s Frozen Custard preparing to reopen location on Monroe Street

The owner of Michael’s Frozen Custard in Madison is preparing to reopen its Monroe Street location in May in hopes that his husband will be able to return to the United States.

Owner Michael Dix's husband Sergio De La O Hernandez is the general manager of Michael’s Frozen Custard, and recently won his appeal after being denied a visa.

As NBC15 has reported, Hernandez is originally from Mexico, and applied for a visa to live in the U.S. permanently after being in Wisconsin as an undocumented immigrant for more than three decades. When he applied, Hernandez was told he'd need to go to the U.S. State Department consulate in Mexico for an interview, but when he went to that interview August 2018, Hernandez was not allowed back into the country and has been in Mexico ever since.

Without Hernandez to help run the business and Dix going back-and-forth between Mexico and Wisconsin, they made the decision to close the Monroe Street location in September 2019.

After winning the appeal, Dix said he's hopeful Hernandez will be able to return to Wisconsin, and the pair plans to reopen the Monroe Street location if he does.

"We want to reopen and bring smiles to the faces of all the people who supported us," said Dix. "Now is a time when we desperately need hope, I am very hopeful about Sergio’s return and the reopening of our shop. We want to provide the simple joys and happiness that our little custard shop brings to Madison."

Hernandez's immigration case is ongoing, but the couple's lawyer said they hope to get it resolved soon, and will update the community once a ruling is made.