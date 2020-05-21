Michael’s Frozen Custard reopens Monroe Street location

Michael’s Frozen Custard on Monroe Street has reopened its Monroe Street location after the owner's husband was granted a U.S. visa.

Owner Michael Dix's husband Sergio De La O Hernandez is the general manager of Michael’s Frozen Custard, and recently was granted his visa after winning an appeal.

Hernandez is originally from Mexico, and applied for a visa to live in the U.S. permanently after being in Wisconsin as an undocumented immigrant for more than three decades. When he applied, Hernandez was told he'd need to go to the U.S. State Department consulate in Mexico for an interview, but when he went to that interview August 2018, Hernandez was not allowed back into the country.

Without Hernandez to help run the business and Dix going back-and-forth between Mexico and Wisconsin, they made the decision to close the Monroe Street location in September 2019, until now.

Hernandez was granted his U.S. visa on May 7. Dix and Hernandez were reunited shortly after, and to celebrate, they re-opened the Monroe Street location that same day.

"We are so immensely grateful. We are grateful to finally be together again," Dix and Hernandez said. "We want nothing more than to show our love and gratitude, and to bring joy to every neighbor, customer, and supporter."