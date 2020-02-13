Michelle Obama will have California elementary school named after her

CALIFORNIA (WMTV) -- A California School has decided to name itself after former First Lady Michelle Obama.
The West Contra Costa Unified School District Board voted unanimously to change the name of the Wilson Elementary School to the Michelle Obama Elementary School.
The district is also rebuilding the school, in addition to the new name.
This is the second school in California to be named after the former First Lady. The Los Angeles Unified School District's Obama Elementary was the first to do so.