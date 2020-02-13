Michelle Obama will have California elementary school named after her

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama appear at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. The publisher of Barack and Michelle Obama has pledged to donate 300,000 children’s books to a leading educational organization, adding to the 1 million copies already given. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 9:19 PM, Feb 13, 2020

CALIFORNIA (WMTV) -- A California School has decided to name itself after former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The West Contra Costa Unified School District Board voted unanimously to change the name of the Wilson Elementary School to the Michelle Obama Elementary School.

The district is also rebuilding the school, in addition to the new name.

This is the second school in California to be named after the former First Lady. The Los Angeles Unified School District's Obama Elementary was the first to do so.

 