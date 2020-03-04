Michigan bill would limit how long dogs can be outside in extreme weather

A Michigan lawmaker is hoping new legislation will help keep man’s best friend safe from the state’s harsh winters and summertime heat.

State Rep. Darrin Camilleri rolled out a new bill to protect dogs during periods of extreme weather. A statement to NBC15 sister-station, WILX, explained the proposal would bar leaving dogs tied up and outside for more than 30 minutes when temperatures drop below freezing or top 90 degrees.

"In the freezing winter months, we hear too often of unnecessary deaths when dogs are left outside,” Camilleri explained. “Unlike many other states, Michigan doesn’t have any laws to prevent pets from being left out in extreme conditions, and this bill would finally address this issue and add much-needed protections for defenseless animals across our state.”

Michigan currently has no weather-specific laws preventing owners from leaving their dogs out in extreme conditions. Other states, like Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, and New York, have all passed weather-related statutes.

The statement said Camilleri’s bill is similar to the Libre's Law in Pennsylvania, which protects dogs in dangerous weather conditions.

