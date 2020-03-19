Michigan boy in custody after Juneau Co. pursuit

A boy from Michigan is in custody after knowingly fleeing from an officer in Juneau County early Thursday morning.

Juneau County Communications Center was advised by the Wisconsin State Patrol that one of their troopers was in pursuit of a dark blue Jeep that had been reported stolen out of Michigan on I-90 westbound at 12:59 a.m.

Juneau County Deputies set up to deploy tire deflation devices along I-90 near mile post 72 in Lemonweir Township, according to the sheriff's office. Wisconsin State Patrol then terminated their pursuit of the vehicle at 1:05 a.m.

Deputies stood by near mile post 72 going westbound. They then witnessed a vehicle operating without headlamps traveling westbound at 1:10 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office. As the vehicle passed, it was noted this was the same vehicle the Wisconsin State Patrol had been pursuing.

Juneau County Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle continued to flee. The vehicle exited I-90 at Mauston, where Mauston Police had deployed tire deflation devices at Gateway Avenue on Highway 82 and I-90.

The vehicle struck a road sign while attempting to avoid the road spikes. The vehicle continued eastbound on Highway 82 for a short distance, until it drove into a ditch and stopped.

A male juvenile from Michigan was taken into custody for knowingly fleeing an officer, as well as numerous other traffic violations. No one else was in the vehicle. No injuries were reported from the incident and there is no danger to the public, according to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mauston Police Department.