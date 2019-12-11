Michigan falconer convicted in Wisconsin goshawk swap, U.S. Attorney says

A Michigan falconer is awaiting sentencing after admitting he arranged to trade a wild northern goshawk for a captive-bred Finnish goshawk in violation of the Lacey Act, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Edward Taylor pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to conspiring to violate the Act, which forbids trade in wildlife taken in violation of federal, state, or Indian law, prosecutors say. He faces up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Scott Blader explained the Fruitport, Michigan, man worked with an unidentified co-conspirator for months to swap the goshawks and that person reportedly snatched the wild goshawk in May 2018 from a nest in Wisconsin's Vilas County.

The pair then filed false reports with both the Michigan and Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources in an attempt to mask the trade, Blader continued. The other individual reportedly told people to "keep it hush-hush and not tell anybody" about the deal.

Sentencing for the 64-year-old Taylor is set for February 25, 2020.