Michigan lengthens its stay-at-home order

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lengthened her stay-at-home order through May 15, while lifting some restrictions so certain businesses can reopen.

Michigan has nearly 3,000 reported deaths related to COVID-19, behind only New York and New Jersey among U.S. states.

People are now required, rather than encouraged, to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces such as grocery stores.

Landscapers, lawn-service companies, plant nurseries and bike repair shops can resume operating, subject to social-distancing rules. Stores selling nonessential supplies can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. Big-box retailers no longer need to close off garden centers and areas dedicated to selling paint, flooring and carpet.

Whitmer says people with multiple in-state homes can resume traveling between them, though it is strongly discouraged.