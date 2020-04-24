Michigan lengthens its stay-at-home order

In a pool photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The governor made clear that she will extend her stay-at-home order beyond April 30 and that some form of it will be in effect for a "long time" in Michigan, hinting that people age 65 and older and those with chronic lung problems may face restrictions longer than others. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)
LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lengthened her stay-at-home order through May 15, while lifting some restrictions so certain businesses can reopen.

Michigan has nearly 3,000 reported deaths related to COVID-19, behind only New York and New Jersey among U.S. states.

People are now required, rather than encouraged, to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces such as grocery stores.

Landscapers, lawn-service companies, plant nurseries and bike repair shops can resume operating, subject to social-distancing rules. Stores selling nonessential supplies can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. Big-box retailers no longer need to close off garden centers and areas dedicated to selling paint, flooring and carpet.

Whitmer says people with multiple in-state homes can resume traveling between them, though it is strongly discouraged.

 