Michigan woman inspired to do full Ironman for good cause

More than 2,000 athletes started the full Ironman triathlon Sunday morning. Among them was Katie Bradley, a Michigan woman taking part in a triathlon for the first time.

It is hard to believe now, but just a few years ago Bradley was not much of an athlete, not even a runner.

"I finished my first marathon in 2015," she said. "The marathon was terrifying."

This came after the nonprofit World Vision visited her church in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and invited people to run a half or full marathon to support clean water projects in Africa.

"They started saying the real crazy stuff like 1,000 kids a day die from lack of access to clean water, or 50 percent of the kids in communities without access to clean water will die before the age of five," Bradley said.

That hit Bradley hard, and she knew she had to help.

"I have two kids, and it wrecks me to think that if I had just been born somewhere else, one of my kids might not be alive today," Bradley.

Over the last few years, Bradley ran several races with Team World Vision, raising money for clean water projects in Africa.

In 2017, she took a trip to Ethiopia to see some of those projects in action.

"While my funding, my fundraising may not have funded that well, there was a well being raised and dug from the direct actions of my running," she remembered.

After that trip, Bradley wanted to do more. After two years, she signed up for her first full triathlon, Madison's Ironman 140.6.

"The Ironman was just an opportunity to be able to do more and raise more money for those clean water projects and the people we met there," Bradley said.

Training for the Ironman was tough, but by Saturday afternoon, a day before the race, Bradley had already hit her $10,000 fundraising goal.

"It's still scary, I’m not a strong biker, it’s a long day, and it’s going to be a lot of work, but I’m excited to start out having that peace that we’ve already hit that fundraising goal," she said.

Bradley said the cause she is working for kept her going through the tough days and will keep her going through the race.

"I'm able to do something to change the world my kids are going to grow up in, so it was a really amazing feeling and that's why I'm here," she said.

Bradley has raised about $75,000 for Team World Vision over the last several years. After hitting her Ironman fundraising goal, she decided to raise it to just over $14,000.

To learn more about Bradley's mission and to donate, click here.