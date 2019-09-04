Dog missing since Christmas reunited with owner thanks to microchip

A Fitchburg woman has finally reunited with her dog after it went missing on Christmas Day last year.

Madison police say it’s all thanks to a microchip planted in the dog, named Aja.

It was Christmas Day, 2018 when Aja went missing. The three-year-old's owner was out of town, and had a relative caring for Aja.

The owner would occasionally call the Dane County Humane Society, but there was no good news to share.

But things changed for the better last Friday when a staff member at a veterinary clinic contacted Aja's owner, to tell her someone had just brought Aja in to get microchipped.

Aja's owner already had her microchipped by 24 Hour Pet Watch, and the group put a stop to the process.

Police say the woman who had Aja brought in was reluctant to let her go. She tearfully told an officer she found the dog in her yard eight months ago, and had been taking good care of her.

The officer said that might be so, but the rightful owner wants Aja back.

Thanks to the microchipping process, the long-awaited reunion between Aja and owner happened.

