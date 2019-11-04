Microsoft tries 4-day workweek in Japan, and productivity jumps 40 percent

The results are in after Microsoft introduced a 4-day work week for employees in Japan last summer.

Workers in the program, called “Work Life Choice Challenge,” got a four-day work week, a three-day weekend and still received their normal five-day paycheck, CNN reports.

And Microsoft still reported a 40 percent boost in productivity compared to the same period the previous year.

More than 90 percent of Microsoft's more than 2,200 employees in Japan say they were impacted by the new measures.

The company was also able to save on other resources, such as electricity, as they were shutting down earlier each week.

