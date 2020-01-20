Middle and High Schoolers honor MLK's legacy

Middle and High School students from across the Madison area will go to the Madison Public Library to honor the life and legacy of one of the most influential civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr.

The students will take part in the library's MLK Day Youth Call to Service and participate in workshops, a brief march around the Capitol and a freedom sing-in at the Overture Center.

During the workshops the students will learn about the history of the civil rights movement, modern day civil rights movement, historical freedom songs and modern day freedom songs.

The service goes all day from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with lunch included for the students.

