Middleton Cross Plains schools get big thank you for donations to police, UW Health

The Middleton Police Department is giving a big shout out to its local school district after receiving boxes of supplies to help protect first responders from the coronavirus outbreak.

The department showed off the bounty in a post Friday morning on its Facebook page, thanking the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District for sharing the items. The school district also delivered more supplies to the Madison Police Department and UW Health.

“Thank you to MCPASD!!” the post read. “From all of us at the Middleton Police Department for sharing these much needed supplies that were immediately put to use by first responders.”

The district’s custodial staff spent two days gathering up thousands of items from ten schools and three other buildings after Public Health Dane Co. & Madison put out a call to schools earlier this week. MCPASD Health Services coordinator Danielle Krbecek, who gave the county health department a heads up that area districts may be able to pitch in, then picked up all the goods and delivered them to the three agencies.

"It was exhausting but so worth the effort,'' Krbecek said. “I got emotional when dropping off the supplies at UW Health. They were so appreciative and assured me it would all go to good use.''

PHDCM Director of Communications Perry Hibner said the district was able to donate:

