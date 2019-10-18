Middleton HS staff member on leave after segregating students for a test by color of skin

A staff member at Middleton High School is now on leave after segregating students for a standardized test based solely on the color of their skin.

The superintendent of Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, Dana Monogue, said in a video sent to parents Friday that the incident happened sometime earlier this week.

The students were segregated while taking the Star test, given to all 9th and 10th graders, Monogue said.

“The mistake was that the students were gathered together by race. Segregating them from other students. This was wrong, and it caused harm to our students and their families. We sincerely apologize for this incident,” Monogue said in the video.

“We will not tolerate bullying or discrimination in any form in our schools,” according to Monogue.

Monogue added that the student handbook now includes that any form of hate speech will be seen as a "level-three offense," and incidents will lead to “consequences of significance.”

Training groups have been formed for staff to discuss racism in the district, Monogue says. Leaders from the student body and the community are encouraged to participant in the discussion of racism in Middleton-Cross Plains schools, according to Monogue.

“We have significant work to do, and we need your help,” Monogue says.”If your children are experiencing these issues, encourage them to reach out to a trusted adult in our schools, or report these incidents using our ‘Stay Safe Speak Up,’” app located on the districts website.

Those messages will go right to district administrators, according to Monogue.

“We recognize that incidents like the one that occurred this week do harm to the good work we’ve done to support all of our students and families,” Monogue says. “When mistakes happen, we must own them, acknowledge them and learn from them. And I promise you that we will.”

The district has not officially released the name of the staff member who was put on leave.

WATCH THE VIDEO SENT TO PARENTS HERE

