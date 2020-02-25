Middleton High staff member who separated students by race resigns

The staff member who separated Middleton High School students during a standardized test based solely on their race is stepping down.

According to the school district, the unnamed employee, who has been on leave since shortly after the incident occurred last fall has resigned effective June 30.

The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District had planned to consider whether or not to renew the workers contract Monday night, district spokesperson Perry Hibner explained. In light of the resignation, the vote didn't happen.

Following the resignation, the district released a statement apologizing again for the "hurt and angst" caused by the situation.

"These wounds don’t heal automatically and we know there is work that must continue to repair the trust that was lost," the statement continued. (Read the full statement below)

Last October, district Superintendent Dana Monogue released a video to parents explaining that the incident happened earlier that week. The students had been segregated while taking the Star test, which is given to all 9th and 10th graders.

“The mistake was that the students were gathered together by race. Segregating them from other students. This was wrong, and it caused harm to our students and their families. We sincerely apologize for this incident,” Monogue said in the video.

Training groups have been formed for staff to discuss racism in the district, Monogue continued.

We know these past few months have been difficult for our high school students and families, particularly our families of color whose children. We are sorry for the hurt and angst this has caused. These wounds don’t heal automatically and we know there is work that must continue to repair the trust that was lost. We believe the protocols that have been put in place will help to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.



A communication outlining the protocols put in place along with the supports we have established will be sent to high school families this morning.