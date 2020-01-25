Middleton PD squad cars damaged by drunk drivers

Over the past week, two Middleton Police squad cars have been damaged after drunk drivers crashed into them.

The first happened last Sunday January 19 at 2:41 a.m. Officer Tim Francis was on a traffic stop on Greenway Boulevard when his squad car was rear-ended by a drunk driver.

The second happened at 2:25 Saturday morning, when Sgt. Tyler Loether was hit by a drunk driver, in a near head-on collision.

No one was injured in either crash.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 10,511 deaths from drunk driving crashes in 2018. Every day, almost 30 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes; that's one person every 50 minutes. In 2010, the most recent year for which cost data is available, these deaths and damages contributed to a cost of $44 billion that year.

