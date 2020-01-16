Middleton Police Dept. picks Acting Chief as new top cop

The man who has led the Middleton Police Department since its former Chief of Police retired last month is going to stay on the job a lot longer.

Current Acting Chief Troy Hellenbrand was selected from three finalists Thursday to take over the position permanently, the City Administrator's Office announced.

Hellenbrand has spent the past two decades rising through the ranks of the Middleton Police Department, serving in roles ranging from patrol officer and school resource officer to detective and captain, a fact Police Commission Chair Paul Kinne called, "a great asset."

"Troy has broad community support, including from City officials. We look forward to a long and successful working relationship with Troy," Kinne added.

Hellenbrand is replacing retired chief of Police Chuck Foulke. His promotion will be formally approved during the Police Commission meeting next week.

“The Police Commission was impressed by all three finalists, Kenneth D. Clary, Troy J. Hellenbrand, and Kevin J. Warych. It speaks volumes about the caliber of the Middleton Police Department to attract such an impressive applicant pool," Kinne continued.

Before coming to the Middleton Police Department 21 years ago, Hellenbrand also served five years with agencies in the City of Columbus and the Village of Shorewood Hills.

In his time in Middleton, he has been awarded Outstanding Service Awards, a Life-Saving Award, a Department Valor Award in 2018 and being named the State of Wisconsin Accreditation Manager of the year in 2017.