Middleton Police search for Black Friday burglars

Middleton Police are looking for three people in connection to a Black Friday break-in at the AT&T Store.

A news release from Middleton PD states officers responded around 4:20 a.m. Friday to the store, at 2173 Deming Way, after an alarm went off.

Officers on the scene state that one of the windows on the storefront had been shattered, and the burglars then tried to gain access to another room inside the store but were unsuccessful. Police tell NBC15 News that nothing was stolen from the store.

Surveillance photos show the three burglars as they entered the store. Investigators believe two men broke in, while the third served as a look-out for police. All three fled the scene in an unknown vehicle before police arrived.

If you have any information in this crime, you're asked to call Detective Sergeant Darrin Zimmerman at 608-824-7326 or the Middleton Police Department Tipster Line at 608-824-7304.