Middleton Police search for missing man

Authorities in Middleton need helping finding a man who was last seen at his apartment.

Police say 64-year-old Scott Looper was last seen at his home around 2:00 a.m. on Aug. 17. They say he left his home on foot and there is no known vehicle involved.

Looper is described at 6'00" tell, 200 pounds with a full white beard. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a gray Green Bay Packers shirt, a Packers hat, blue & white sunglasses, and gray & orange tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Looper's whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the Middleton Police Department at (608) 824-7300.

