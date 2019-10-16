Middleton asks for public input on next police chief

The City of Middleton is currently recruiting for their next Chief of Police.

On Wednesday, the city announced they are seeking feedback on traits and characteristics the community would like the next Chief of Police to possess.

An online survey was launched to help gather data. It asks four questions on leadership styles. traits, essential abilities, and a section that allows someone to provide any other input on the Chief of Police recruitment.

Police Chief Charles Foulke announced his retirement to the Middleton Police and Fire Commission in July. His last day of work will be Dec. 13. His official last day is Jan. 3, 2020.

The Middleton City council is hoping to name the next Chief of Police in January 2020.

