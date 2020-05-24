Middleton community honors Moore family on crash anniversary

A Middleton community is showing their love and support for a family who lost a mother and daughter in a deadly crash last year.

On Sunday, red bows were hung on mailboxes in west Middleton to honor the Moore family.

On May 25, 2019 UW men’s assistant basketball coach Howard Moore, his wife Jen, and children, 9-year-old Jaidyn, and 13-year-old Jerell, were traveling to visit family in Michigan. Authorities said a drunken driver driving the wrong way hit their vehicle, killing Jen and Jaidyn.

Moore suffered severe burns is currently recuperating in a rehabilitation facility. Jerell also survived the crash.

The family was active in in their community. Jennifer was a volunteer at Jaidyn and Jerell’s schools in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District.

Howard and Jen started the Moore Foundation, which helps youth that are under-served and underrepresented in the Chicago-area, where Howard grew up. The couple was working on expanding the foundation in the Madison area as well.

