Middleton district releases statement on students allegedly sharing nude pics

The Middleton Cross Plains School District says they have been “working tirelessly to support" its students who were affected by a police investigation into the sharing of nude photos at Middleton High School.

According to the district, it learned of the Middleton Police Department investigation on Tuesday and plans to continue cooperating with their efforts. In the letter to MHS families, they encouraged families and students with information about the incidents to reach out to the Middleton Police Department.

“We also know this has been a very emotional week for our students so please encourage your child to seek out our student services staff if they need additional support,” the letter said.

The district also noted that the police investigation will determine if any criminal charges will be brought and that its code of conduct and athletic handbook lists consequences as students.