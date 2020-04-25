Middleton food program sees major jump in need during pandemic

A weekend food program in Middleton is making sure kids in need have enough food during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have seen a major increase in how many kids need this service. The program serves all six elementary schools and one middle school in the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District (MCPASD).

The program usually serves about 190 kids during a normal school year, but after the coronavirus outbreak hit, that number rose to 320.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we increase that number as we got closer to the end of the school year," said Stephanie Mueller, treasurer for the MCPASD Education Foudation, which runs the program.

The weekend food service is a staple in the community for many families, sending kids home with food every Friday to serve as meals they would be getting if they were in school. When the outbreak first started, Mueller says the program's future was uncertain.

"Without the kids able to be at school to pick up those bags of food every Friday, we weren't sure we were going to be able to carry on the program," Mueller explains.

When the school district started busing free breakfast and lunches into several neighborhoods, the Weekend Food Program jumped on board.

"We send the bags along on the school buses every Friday morning," Mueller explained.

Every week, volunteers pack bags of food for the kids and families with easy meals and snacks like peanut butter, mac and cheese and crackers.

Mueller said the program usually gets much of the food from Second Harvest Foodbank. However, Second Harvest has focused on meeting increased need during the pandemic and has temporarily been unable to provide the food to Middleton's program.

The program has partnered with grocery stores like Woodman's and Costco to get the food kids need, Mueller explained. The MCPAD Education Foundation has raised about $58,000 dollars to support these efforts.

"We've raised enough money to keep these food bags going till the end of the school year and also provide kids with some personal hygiene items," Mueller said.

The foundation is looking at how they can keep supporting these kids going forward.

"A lot hast to be figured out about how that could work during the summer," Mueller said. Mueller added that if the school district continues busing breakfast and lunches in summer, the Weekend Food Program would likely continue as well.

The Weekend Food Program is continuing to expand. Mueller said by the fall of 2020, she hopes the program will include the district's middle school and set up a food shelf at the district's two high schools.