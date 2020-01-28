Middleton has career-best 51, Bucks win minus Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton, right, tries to keep the ball from Washington Wizards' Ian Mahinmi during during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 28. 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By  | 
Posted:

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Khris Middleton scored a career-high 51 points in the absence of injured teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 151-131 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Middleton, hoping to be chosen an All-Star reserve for the second straight year on Thursday, also had 10 rebounds and six assists while hitting 16 of 26 shots and 7 of 10 3-pointers.

Milwaukee (41-6) scored a franchise-record 88 points in the first half, finished with its highest total of the season and won its ninth straight game despite the absence of Antetokounmpo, who sat out with a right shoulder injury. Bradley Beal led the Wizards (15-31) with 47 points.

 