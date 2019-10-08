Middleton hiring new police chief in advertisement

The City of Middleton is looking for a new Chief of Police.

The city posted its first advertisement for the position after Chief Charles Foulke announced his resignation last summer.

The police department is asking for at least five years’ experience commanding in law enforcement, and at least ten years working in law enforcement.

The starting annual salary for this position won’t exceed $135,000, according to the ad.

A bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or related fields is preferred, a master’s degree desirable.

Those interested can submit a resume, cover letter and references by Nov. 15 here.

This comes after Foulke led the department during a workplace shooting at WTS Paradigm in September 2018 that left four employees injured and the shooter dead.

