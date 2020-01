The center lane of westbound Century Avenue will be closed near Allen Boulevard next week for pavement repairs, says Middleton police.

The closure will be Jan. 28 or Jan. 29 and depends on the weather. Police say work will begin after 9 a.m. and should open to traffic within three to five hours.

Crews will be repairing pavement near a manhole cover. Police warn there could be traffic delays while repairs are made.