Middleton looking to close out regular season with momentum

With three games left in the regular season the Middleton Cardinals are not overlooking what postseason basketball lies ahead.

Led by eight seniors, the Cardinals have won 13-straight games while scoring 71.8 points per game over their last five wins, and allowing 40 or less in four of those wins.

"Everyone cares so much on the team and during practice everyone genuinely wants to be there and everybody puts in a lot of effort." Said Middleton senior forward, Karina Bursac.

"It's not just the five starters that care and want to win but everyone on the team really wants the team to do well."

Fellow senior forward, Berkley Smith backed up her teammates comments about the team's focus, "Obviously we need to focus on every game and play every game our way. But have fun while doing it and be a family while doing it."

Head coach Jeff Kind added why his team's focus never wavered.

"The old cliche 'just one game at a time.' You know every game that you play is the most important game for the season. From here on out every game is conference championship game so if you keep taking that attitude then one game doesn't take much importance over the other."

Middleton closes out the regular season vs Craig, Sun Prairie then at Madison La Follette.