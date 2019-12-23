Middleton looks back on 4 major recovery projects of 2019

About 16 months later, the city of Middleton is still recovering from historic floods.

The city of Middleton continues to restore flood damage from 2018.

Middleton’s Director of Public Works and City Engineer Shawn Stauske said all city employees knew it was going to take years to fully recover.

"Our public lands crews have been focused on taking care of immediate needs," Stauske said.

But aside from their daily responsibilities, he said employees have focused on four main flood restoration projects in 2019.

Park Street's creek bank and Baskerville Harbor are still undergoing restoration, but the storm water management at Donna Drive Pond has been completely restored, and is now more capable of handling high amounts of water.

However there's still one big item to tackle as the city looks ahead to the New Year: the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor.

"The last major piece is the creek corridor itself,” Stauske said. “It's steep, sandy slopes and so many trees went down.”

"We estimate there were a little more than 200 trees down in a 1.5 mile stretch of the creek corridor,” Director of Public Lands, Restoration and Forestry Matt Amundson said. “We have six full time crews, so just getting the workloads and everything managed to a point where we have time to handle some of this additional work."

That reconstruction is currently taking place, and is far from over.

"But it's a really major undertaking and it's a multi-year project," Stauske said.

A flood plain study was recently completed on Pheasant Branch Creek, and in January, Middleton city employees hope to look at that and bring a master plan to city committees on how to rebuild that corridor.

Stauske said the flooding restoration could cost up to $7 million when everything is completed.