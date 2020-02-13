Middleton man arrested on child pornography count

A tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has led to the arrest of a Middleton man on allegations of child pornography.

According to the Middleton Police Department, Steven R. Doll, 42, was booked into the Dane County jail on a single count of possession of child pornography.

Middleton Police Captain Jeremy Geiszler explained that the agency received the tip in December 2019.

Following an investigation, officers served a search warrant Wednesday in the 1800 block of Park Street.