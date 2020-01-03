Middleton man part of group that catches great white shark

Take a bite out of this! A charter fishing group had an extremely rare catch on New Years Ever Day. A group of four reeled in a 13-foot great white shark.

Josh Bieber from Middleton was apart of the group that spent 1.5 hours wrestling the predator off the coasts of Fort Lauderdale.

"It was just pure fear then pure excitement," Bieber said. "It was like seeing a unicorn."

Bieber says it was a hard task to reel the shark in closer to the boat, but he will never forget seeing it's eyes and rows of teeth. The whole experience is something he will never forget.

"You can see the vulnerability in it's eyes. It doesn't mean harm. It was truly just beautiful to see, and I appreciate the animal a lot more," Bieber said.

The group tagged the shark and released it. Great white sharks are listed as a vulnerable species. They are the primary predators of the sea and are illegal to catch without a permit.