City of Middleton mayor declares candidacy for reelection

Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar announced Monday that he intends to run for reelection in 2020.

The city tells NBC15 that so far, Brar is the only person to officially declare their candidacy for mayor. Residents have until Jan. 7, 2020 to declare their candidacy.

Brar has served as mayor since 2017, and has worked for the City of Middleton since 2008. Before elected office, Brar worked for local biotech companies. He has lived in the city for 29 years, according to Middleton’s website.

In a release, the mayor laid out his priorities if reelected:



Repair roads (such as Middleton Beach Road, Shorecrest, Marigold, Mayflower, Elmwood, Hubbard, and Westfield)



Repair all areas damaged in the Pheasant Branch Conservancy by flooding in 2018



Focus on sustainability programs, specifically cooperating with the City of Madison and Town of Springfield to mitigate flooding



Create an 'Innovation and Entrepreneurial Center' at Middleton High School



The election is scheduled for April 7, 2020. If there is a primary, it would be scheduled in February, 2020.

Registered voters can learn more on My Vote Wisconsin’s website.